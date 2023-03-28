Flight Trial: New Bose A30 Noise Canceling Headset

Bose first introduced its top selling A30 noise canceling headset in 2010 and it’s time for an upgraded follow-on. In this video prepared for Sun ‘n Fun 2023, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli flight trialed the new headset and talked to Bose’s Matt Ruwe about improvements made in the new model.
