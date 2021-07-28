Air Shows & EventsAirVentureMultimediaGallery AirVenture Day 3 Gallery By Mariano Rosales - July 28, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 12 American Champion Denali Scout CubCrafters Carbon Cub FX Epic Aircraft E1000 Gamebird GB-1 Mike Patey's newest creation, Scrappy, made it to AirVenture and is on display by the Garmin tent. Mike Patey greets onlookers under the wing of his new original airplane, Scrappy. VL3 Aircraft Waco UPF-7 CubCrafters X-Cub on Wipline 2100 amphibous floats Aviat Aircraft Husky A-1C Cirrus SR-22T TL Sport Aircraft Stream