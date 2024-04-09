Sun ‘n Fun Day One Photo Gallery: Flying’s Spring Break Launches In Lakeland

MultimediaGallerySun ‘n Fun Day One Photo Gallery: Flying’s Spring Break Launches In LakelandBy Russ Niles - April 9, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin All photos by Mariano Rosales1 of 12 ScaleBirds LightFighter Piper M700 Fury All photos by Mariano Rosales: Airshow performer Rob Holland Hummingbird helicopterFrank McMullan's Humingbird S-300L Mustangs times 2 Formation Missing Man ScaleBirds LiteFighter cockpit F-35 gets the vapors. GameBird aerobatic aircraft Performer Kyle Fowler greets the crowd Airshow performer Greg Koontz's inverted ribbon cut Airshow performer Kyle Fowler