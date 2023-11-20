Home Multimedia GAMI G100UL In The TankMultimediaVideo of the WeekGAMI G100UL In The TankBy Larry Anglisano - November 20, 20230PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin How does the only approved (so far) unleaded 100 octane aviation fuel perform in the real world? Just fine as you might expect.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseImprove Safety By Reducing Training? FAA Addresses Controller Shortage AVWeb Insider Russ Niles - November 20, 2023 The FAA takes a curious route to improve aviation safety. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: Chinook Helicopter Plucks Crashed CL-215 From Wilderness Russ Niles - November 13, 2023 Buffalo Airways in Canada's Northwest Territories is known for its can-do attitude, and when one of its CL-215 waterbombers was in a mishap on...