The NTSB recently announced the probable cause of the Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crash was the pilot’s flawed decision to continue visual flight into instrument conditions in high terrain, causing him to lose control of the S-76B helicopter. In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli dissects the NTSB hearing and presents the critical findings in context. For a complete analysis on the risk of Part 135 helicopter flying, see this AVweb video.