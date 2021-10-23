Every pilot likes to assume a certain immunity from stalls and the confidence is not misplaced. Nonetheless, stalls continue to account for many accidents and in this video–complete with dancing graphics and flapping birds–AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli describes how he blundered into an incipient stall for simple reason of not paying attention to the business at hand. It wasn’t exactly a near crash, but more of a wake-up call.
Very nice video. Thank you!