How New England Air Museum Restores Aircraft

Russ Niles
Most people only see the public areas of flight museums and wonder how all that historic beauty and precision is created and maintained. Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano got to see where the real magic happens at the New England Air Museum.

  1. I do love this museum. Even better than the planes themselves are the volunteers sitting among the planes waiting to answer every question you have, frequently with their own personal or family stories. Some day I would like to visit the museum on my own (alone) so I can read and study everything there without being rushed along by the day’s companions.