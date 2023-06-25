If you do your own airplane maintenance, cutting open and inspecting an oil filter is an important step. In this video, KITPLANES Editor-at-Large Paul Dye explains how to do it. Having a purpose-made tool for the job speeds things along and, pro tip, that’s not a hacksaw.
Home Multimedia How To Cut And Inspect An Oil Filter
AVweb Insider
Getting benched ain’t all bad for the pilot in pursuit of centered flight.
Featured Video
Best Of The Web: Things Flight Instructors Get Wrong
We're a fan of physicist Scott Manley's spaceflight-focused YouTube channel. Now that he's working on his private certificate he has discovered certain ... umm...