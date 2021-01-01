For some reason, pilots often make a hash of flying the traffic pattern with especially nasty arguments over straight-in approaches. In this descent into animated madness, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli takes a humorous look at the issues. For Ercoupe and Mooney owners, the thin-skinned and the humorless, viewer discretion is advised. All others, Happy 2021!
WAY better than reruns of Gilligan’s Island. (RIP, Dawn Wells.)
Most pilots’ traffic patterns are like German aircraft formations – “same day; same way.”
Why?
Because most flight instructors let their students get away with it.
(I suspect that these flight instructors are incapable of flying a proper pattern, themselves.)
I’ve been told more than once, “What difference does it really make? They all end up over the numbers, don’t they?” Seriously.
Happy New Year!
Best video I’ve seen all year! Great job Pauls.
That was great, absolutely great. I’m still laughing my ass off. The FedEx truck was just to much…
You’re making me crack open my AIM later today. Honestly, best video I’ve seen for a long time for all the right and wrong reasons. I needed a little laughter and you provided it. Nice job, thanks. Now I’m going to watch it again.
Yeah, that was great. Thanks Paul.