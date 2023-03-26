KITPLANES Looks At An Angle of Attack Indicator

KITPLANES editor at large Paul Dye takes you on a flight in his wife’s Van’s RV-6 to show what it’s like to fly primarily with reference to angle of attack information from the Garmin G3X Touch EFIS in the airplane.
Very nice. I’ve been flying radio controlled models since 1963 using angle of attack since they don’t have an airspeed indicator..