Beech may have never envisioned that the venerable King Air would be flying more than half a century after it first appeared, but many are. However, the original instruments are often uneconomical to repair or replace so Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has come up with a clever line of versatile replacement gauges that can literally do anything. In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli talks to MC’s Todd Winter about the new products.
Excruciating waffle on the question of “how much”?!
Bob, for sure pricing could have been clearer. What they’re offering is an infinitely customizable instrument. If you’re ordering 1,000, you can amortize the customization over a 1,000 units. If you’re ordering one, you’re amortizing it over one, thus more expensive.
It’ll be interesting to see what STC houses and OEM’s will do with it to address obsolescence issues. There may even be new applications for it as a control head.