Beech may have never envisioned that the venerable King Air would be flying more than half a century after it first appeared, but many are. However, the original instruments are often uneconomical to repair or replace so Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has come up with a clever line of versatile replacement gauges that can literally do anything. In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli talks to MC’s Todd Winter about the new products.