Paul Millner On Avgas Market Realities

Paul Bertorelli
On Sept. 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first 100-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. Getting it to market will be anything but easy. In this interview with AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli, longtime refinery expert Paul Millner explains the technology and economics involved. He is a technical consultant for AOPA’s fuel oversight efforts.

  2. As I plan on retiring back to California in a few years I wonder what will be available there in the future.

    For crying out loud CA, WA, and other states have all but banned the ICE from 2035 and with no engines I wonder if there will be gas of any type.

    I figure diesel will live on longer but that does not help my Maule.