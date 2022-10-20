Podcast: NBAA-BACE 2022 Cirrus Vision Jet Program Update

Kate O'Connor
In this podcast recorded at the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Cirrus Aircraft senior vice president for sales and marketing Ben Kowalski talks with AVweb’s Kate O’Connor about how the Vision Jet program has developed since the model earned its FAA type certificate in 2016.