Runway One's Custom Motion Simulators

Paul Bertorelli
Increasingly, simulators are the way pilots learn to fly, even at the local flight school. The perennial chicken-egg argument is do you need a motion-base simulator or will a fixed sim do? If you want the former, a company called Runway One (rwy.one) can fix you up. In the AVweb video, Chris Eger explains how it works.