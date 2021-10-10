Second Look: Cub Shadows

A year ago, I shot and edited this video in moral support of my friend Christy Hansen, who was struggling to care for her husband David Scott Parker, a victim of ALS. Dave Parker died on March 6, 2021. He was 61. He was an engineer at NASA and participated in many of the agency’s major projects, including the Hubble Space Telescope. He was also an AVweb fan.

I am republishing the video in honor of Dave’s passing, Christy’s devoted care for him and in support of caregivers of all stripes whose tireless work defines the very word compassion. They are the inseparable shadows of the people whose well-being depends on their ministrations.