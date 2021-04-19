Pipistrel’s sleek and sexy Panthera has been getting a lot of buzz but, surprisingly, it has never been shown at a U.S. show—until Sun ‘n Fun 2021. In this AVweb news brief, we took a quick swing through the Panthera booth and talked to Andy Chan about plans for this unique airplane.
Home Multimedia Sun ‘N Fun 2021: Pipistrel’s First Showing of the Panthera
Where’s the news brief video ??
Sorry … never mind … I didn’t see that teenie tiny button above … I’m a blind pilot don’t ya know 🙂
I take it back … I don’t see a video for the Panthera ??
It’s up now. Works for me.
Me, too … thanks!