Sun ‘n Fun 2023 Junkers A50 Junior LSA Debuts

By
Paul Bertorelli
-
Published:
0

The Junkers A50 Junior was a classic late-1920s metal monoplane that was really one of the first fly-for-fun sport aircraft. Junkers has been revived by the Waco Aircraft Co. and is producing a modernized version of the A50 for the light sport market. AVweb checked out the new model at Sun ‘n Fun, where it is making its first appearance in fully approved form.