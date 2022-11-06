The Lindbergh Foundation was founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, Jimmy Doolittle and other aviation interests who followed the work of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh to carry on work the couple initiated in environmental causes. Today, the foundation is chaired by Erik Lindbergh, Charles’ grandson. In this TEDx talk Erik recently presented, he outlines the foundation’s belief that the most effective way to decarbonize aviation is through prizes similar to the Orteig Prize that inspired Charles Lindbergh’s trans-Atlantic flight in 1927.
Home Multimedia TEDx: Erik Lindbergh On Decarbonizing Aviation
AVweb Insider
What's most remarkable about John Barcus' life in aviation is that those of his generation didn't consider their lives remarkable at all.
Featured Video
Best Of The Web: A Cub, Vibrant Leaves And Nice Music
This week's Best of the Web video comes from Joshua Ryan Blair, who published this short clip shot by a friend during peak fall...
These tree huggers are just liberal control freaks who ignore our commissar and his minions traipsing around the globe aboard carbon-spewing jets, while they condemn people for driving to work, or on vacations. You don’t see them prostrating themselves onto runways when they see John Travolta lining up for a proficiency hop aboard his 707. Mankind’s entire cumulative effect upon the earth’s climate is roughly equivalent to a mouse fart in a shopping mall. But Puffy Lips have latched onto a Golden means to project their ever-anguished as the means for their assuming unwarranted authority.
These tree huggers are just liberal control freaks who ignore our commissar and his minions traipsing around the globe aboard carbon-spewing jets, while they condemn people for driving to work, or on vacations. You don’t see them prostrating themselves onto runways when they see John Travolta lining up for a proficiency hop aboard his 707. Mankind’s entire cumulative effect upon the earth’s climate is roughly equivalent to a mouse fart in a shopping mall. But Puffy Lips have latched onto a Golden means to project their ever-anguished souls as the means for their assuming unwarranted authority.
Erik Lindbergh sounds like a smart man, but has he seen the atmosphere warming faster (and hotter) than the surface temps on earth? That has to happen before theory of co2 appreciably affecting surface temperatures can be proven. Heck, unless the dry adiabatic lapse rate of air has changed from 3°C/1000′ for a rise in altitude, then we pilots know that the atmospheric temperatures are NOT leading surface temperature rises. Q.E.D.