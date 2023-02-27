Best Of the Web: A Visit To Van Sant

It’s tempting to decry the disappearance of the classic country airport. It’s also a myth. Sure, many have been plowed up for houses or shopping centers, but there are still plenty out there. One of the most storied is Van Sant Airport in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia and hard by the Pennsylvania/New Jersey state line. It was founded in 1960 by namesake John Van Sant. It’s well known in the northeast as a place for tailwheel training off a turf runway. This week’s video is an unabashedly promotional piece by Karen Mintz. If showcases the airport and a beautifully restored 1928 Travel Air. If you’ve ever had an urge to fly one, Van Sant is the place to go.