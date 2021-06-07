Pilots deal with control towers all the time and most think they know what the tower is supposed to do, but … probably not. In this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli explains what air traffic control towers are actually supposed to do. And it isn’t to keep airplanes from colliding in midair, but on the ground. Yes, really.
Nice work Paul.
Even though what you say is true, the controller(s) at Centennial recently may get a slap on the wrist. You didn’t mention what kind of radar was available there. Also existing rules and procedures can always be changed for the future to increase safety. (Hopefully we’ll never eliminate 91.3!)
While the Cirrus obviously overstepped their responsibility, you could have also got into use of ADS-B with two pilots. This includes good communications procedures between the two whenever either sees traffic with the eyeballs or with ADS-B. As you know, traffic is not always easy to see. Four eyes can be better than two (sometimes!).
The most obvious prevention fix would have been for the Cirrus to have had better speed and position control, along with the obvious separation control and more awareness of the criticalness of procedures for parallel runway operations.
In summary, your right, in the pattern, your never going to put all the responsibility on the controller. 91.3, 91.3, 91.3…
The Cirrus obviously F’ed up big time, but intervention by a controller in the last 10 seconds still might have prevented the accident, even though not their primary responsibility.
Keep writing “stupid chit” please 🙂
Wow! As a 38 year ATC kinda guy (63 years pilot), I say, “Good one!” You covered it! Oh, you did leave out the part about its ok for towers to let two airplanes to use the runway at the same time under certain conditions. Hey, even as an ATC guy for my first 8 FAA ATC years, and having flown much longer, I too didn’t know VFR towers didn’t separate me in the air. I’d been a radar guy up until then. I transferred over to LGB tower in ’75, heyday of VA flight training. My first day in the tower I looked around at the patterns, airplanes up the, well you know. I told the controller I was watching, how in the hell do you keep them all separated, you must be having deals all day long. He said son, “we don’t separate airplanes in the pattern. That’s their problem. Hence, no deals”. I said, “Damn, I didn’t know that. I think I can do this.” And so it was. With LGB usual 3 miles in fog and smog, I frequently found myself saying this. “Cessna 23 Zulu, report the green tank, three miles east, for a straight in runway two five right. Four more aircraft reported inbound to the tank.” And that was my sequencing and separation for those five airplanes. Nothing more I could really do for them. Somehow, it all worked because L.A. basin pilots had the “big flick” back then as to how it all did work. I will say that sometimes when they would report the green tank in 1,2,3 order, by the time I could actually see them on final, their sequence had changed to 3,2,1. Somehow, it all worked though. Oh, during my years, a controller “deal” would first require the controller to be decertified and then spend three days in “the hall of shame” (classroom study for an new check ride recertification).
Thanks for punctuating this topic. I’ve lost count of how many (good) licensed pilots I’ve instructed that have this misunderstanding. I don’t think this point is talked about much and with the usual good service we get from towers, many pilots assume separation.