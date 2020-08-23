Flight Design has been working on a follow-on aircraft to its successful CTLS series LSA and it’s called the F2-LSA. A clean-sheet design from the spinner to the tail, the new F2 is bigger, has near flawless handling and is packed with a long list of safety systems. Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano recently flew a pre-production version of the F2 with Tom Peghini and prepared this field report video. Read the full report in the October 2020 issue of Aviation Consumer.