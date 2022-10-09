2022 Cessna 195 Convention

By
Mariano Rosales
-
0

Mariano Rosales visits the International Cessna 195 Club’s annual convention in Joliet, Illinois, on the airplane’s 75th anniversary.

Avatar photo
Mariano Rosales
Mariano Rosales has worked as a freelance aviation and editorial photographer for over 20 years. He is a commercial airplane and glider pilot who flies his Cessna 170B for fun. By day, he can be heard at Chicago Center as an air traffic controller.