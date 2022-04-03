Almost overnight, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions it ignited have upended international aviation. Russia is bearing the brunt of the chaos and it may only get worse. In this in-depth exploration of the issues, Wendover Productions, well known for its explainers of everything from industrial logistics to the utility industry, shows how an interconnected world means that no single country’s actions can occur in isolation.
