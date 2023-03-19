Drone Deliveries Saving Lives in Rwanda

We’ve spilled lots of pixels on the coming age of drone deliveries, but in the U.S., it’s hardly a well-developed concept. Airspace and regulatory burdens still stymy progress. But not in Rwanda. A company called Zipline has been remarkably successful in Rwanda delivering blood and medicine by drone to hospitals throughout the country. In this video by Mark Rober, Zipline’s operation and developmental plans are detailed and explained. Rwanda is about the size of Maryland and the entire country is covered by an autonomous drone system that has, during the past six years, conducted more than 500,000 drone flights, without a single injury to anyone on the ground. Most encouragingly, Rober reports on the optimistic ethos the country has developed after the bloody genocide of 1994.