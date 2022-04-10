After Aviation Consumer’s long-term evaluation of the Jet Shades removable cockpit window shades, we’re impressed with how well the product cools the cabin, while also providing good visibility outside. But they could be better—including an easier fitment and a DIY installation. And after 3000-plus Jet Shades installed in a wide variety of aircraft, the company has made some improvements and added the new Ultra Thin Jet Shades, which cost less and are easier for an aircraft owner to install. Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at the new shades that made a debut at Sun ‘n Fun 2022 in Florida, and rolled this video with Jet Shades founder Kevin Duggan.