Goodyear has three iconic airships in the U.S. and a fourth based in Europe. For AirVenture 2021, they had Wingfoot Three stationed at Oshkosh for the entire week, where AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli spent a glorious half day fooling around the airship and interviewing the crew. This video details how the blimps must be tended 24/7/365. You certainly can’t tie it down and go home, even if it’s in the hangar.