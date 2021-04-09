Losing an engine is a recurring nightmare for many of us, but the actual risks are lower than most of us may imagine. In this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli reports on his research project into engine-failure accidents and reveals that easily half of them—if not more—are caused by poor maintenance or pilot mistakes. Running the airplane out of gas is one of the distressingly common causes of engine failure.

  4. Thanks for what I expect was many hours of work to produce this. One point that I don’t think was emphasized in the comparison between automotive and aircraft powerplants is the difference in operating conditions. Automotive engines spend little time at maximum output where aircraft engines spend most of their life above 60% max output.