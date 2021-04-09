Losing an engine is a recurring nightmare for many of us, but the actual risks are lower than most of us may imagine. In this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli reports on his research project into engine-failure accidents and reveals that easily half of them—if not more—are caused by poor maintenance or pilot mistakes. Running the airplane out of gas is one of the distressingly common causes of engine failure.
GREAT analysis work. Woulda been made more interesting with some of your video cartoon work, tho. 🙂
Outstanding presentation! Thank you!
Great presentation as always. Speaking of maintenance, it looks like you replaced a worn belt at some point in the video.
Thanks for what I expect was many hours of work to produce this. One point that I don’t think was emphasized in the comparison between automotive and aircraft powerplants is the difference in operating conditions. Automotive engines spend little time at maximum output where aircraft engines spend most of their life above 60% max output.
Most automotive engines are also run much more often than most aircraft engines. How often does your car or truck engine sit for 2-3 weeks at a time?