Why This Landing Went Bad Part Deux

St. Barts Airport—actually Gustaf III—on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy is notorious for having a hill off the approach end of its 2100-foot runway. It’s a challenge to land there and not everyone gets away unscathed. In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli looks at one landing that went wrong and why.
Perhaps a technicality, but the airport in question is located on the island of St Barthélémy, not on St Martin / St Maarten. The 2 islands are about 15nm apart.
You’re right. I fixed it.
I remember when I took training to fly in there the instructor’s mantra was: “If your mains are not on the runway by the first set of bars, GO AROUND! DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT. GO AROUND!
That was in a Piper Archer. I now fly a Mooney 201. I don’t think I’d attempt it in the “J”.
My neighbor went through the training and regularly did it in his C310. Getting the training and doing it in my M20E (not much different than your J) is on my bucket list. I have landed on most of the airports down there with the exception of St. Barts and Saba Rock. (Once you look at it you can see why the locals call it Saba Rock instead of Saba Island.)
Saba — now THERE is a STOL challenge! The runway is 1100′ long and is served by regularly scheduled service using Twin Otters and Britten Norman Islanders.
Regardless, this shows why you want to be ON SPEED and on flightpath. You want to carry just enough energy to make the turn (round out) from approach to parallel with the runway. Don’t have enough kinetic energy? Well, this video shows what happens.
Nor in an SR22.
Exceptional…with a smooth finish
I flew in there several times in the 1980:ies. At that time it was mandatory to make a flight test before and then the French aviation authorities in that area issued a special permit with no expiry date. It looks like that requirement no longer is valid? I learnt from my instructor that when you were low and over the runway – you retract the flaps slowly which automatically will get you on the ground and that would make it possible for you to use your brakes. That was in a C210.
Decades ago Boeing did a study of 737 operations to try to identify factors in successful airline operations.
Pacific Western was one of the successes. 5100 feet in blowing snow at 2000 feet ASL for example.
A key recommendation was, in my words: “Fly the numbers”.
(PW crews initially tended to set the airplane down firmly and get retarding devices out/up/on quickly. Eventually learned to be a bit smoother for passenger confidence, there is a technique for last few feet of descent and flare, documented in testing of a HUD. (PW used HUD into the High Arctic on B727, B737, and L100 because of visibility of featureless terrain covered by drifting snow.)
A few decades ago I flew around the Caribbean for a few years and my job sometimes took me to St. Barts in an Aztec loaded with ice cream and newspapers. On my checkout into the airport the first two landings resulted in go-arounds. I was used to flying into short strips but the real twist to a successful landing at this airport hasn’t been mentioned in this article. It is the runway slope that is the real problem. It is a 44 ft drop over 2119 ft which computes to a 2% slope or 1.2 degree angle. That may not sound like much but if you’ve ever flown something sleek down a 3.5 degree glidepath instead of the standard 2.5 degrees, you know what I’m talking about. It feels like adding a 15kt tailwind. When landing at St. Barts this unusual situation takes many by surprise. It is also the reason that when landing on runway 28, which is seldom done, you are pitching up in the flare much higher than usual, thus making the hill on the opposite approach end look not too high but a go-around from low level on runway 28 would be a dicey maneuver. Believe me, that hill looks plenty high when on a 1 or 2 mile final instead of from the runway already pitched up.
Never flew into St. Bart but always appreciated those who operated in and out of that airport on a daily basis. Between 1992-97 I did have the good fortune to operate a 200 & 300 series Twin Otter from American Samoa to the island of Ofu. This runway is a 1800-1900 ft paved runway on the perimeter of the island. There is no obstacle to overcome but a short runway with the Pacific Ocean on both ends is still short. Turbulence during the North Easterly winds in winter months gives the most experienced DHC-6 pilot a challenge when operating from that airport.
Looking back in my aviation career, flying the South Pacific was the most rewarding experience in my 30 years flying. Of course I was younger then and up for any challenge.
Looks like to me – if you can’t cross the top of the @ ~ 10′ & 1.1VSo, then you are NOT up to the task – over
Take a lesson by watching the Otter guys.
Equally as important as proper approach technique is the go-around. This is an ongoing threat in all aircraft operations…continued flight into conditions that are not suitable for the equipment and/or crew.