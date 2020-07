It had to happen and it did. Pilotedge, well known for its simulation of the national airspace with live air traffic control, put together a successful simulation of the famed Fisk arrival into Wittman Field at Oshkosh. COVID-19 tanked the show for 2020, but that didn’t stop between 600 and 1000 virtual pilots from flying the arrival. This video with Keith Smith explains how it all worked.