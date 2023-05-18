DeltaHawk DHK180 Receives FAA Certification

DeltaHawk announced on Thursday that it has received FAA type certification for its 180-HP DHK180 piston engine. The four-cylinder, clean-sheet design features an inverted-V engine block, turbocharging and supercharging, mechanical fuel injection, liquid cooling, direct drive and, according to the company, “40 percent fewer moving parts than other engines in its category.” It is capable of burning Jet-A and sustainable aviation jet fuels.
“We began by completely reimagining what a general aviation engine should be,” said DeltaHawk CEO Christopher Ruud. “And the result is that we now have a certified engine that is a game-changer. It’s been a long time coming but, in engineering, simple is hard. However, this engine’s performance, simplicity, and reliability have made it worth the time and the investment, as it is truly ‘Power Reimagined.’”
The DHK180 measures 33 inches by 24 inches by 22 inches and has a dry weight of 357 pounds. DeltaHawk reported that performance and technical upgrades are currently underway as well as additional endurance testing and flight evaluations on several aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2024. Pricing for the engine has not yet been announced. DeltaHawk noted that the DHK180 is intended to be the first of a family of engines.
I hope they make it. We need technology from this century to power aircraft.
No mention of TBO, that can’t be a good sign. :7(
Really hope we get more modern alternatives like this into the marketplace. Congrats DeltaHawk team!
While I agree TBO could be a vague indicator of the longevity of the engine when viewed by the manufacturer, I’m not sure what value it has, especially at this point. What would a notional TBO tell you at this point? It’s just a number, subject to being wrong to one degree or another, potentially to the good or the bad. I mean, look at the history of basically every other engine before it; some were miserable failures that didn’t get close to TBO, while others soldier on for hundreds (or thousands) of hours beyond TBO. There are even plenty of very popular/common engines that owners routinely seem to accept will need a top overhaul about halfway to TBO as a matter of course.
As for me, I’m tickled to see a genuinely new, seemingly well-thought-out design that could be a meaningful improvement over legacy engines while also presenting plausible retrofit options for existing aircraft. I figure that reliability will be at least comparable (since it survived certification) and subject to improvement over time. Frankly, the only number that worries me at this point is the price. If these things are too expensive, they will die on the vine, just like several other promising engines before them.
But it’s not a plausible to retrofit option for us 160-180hp trainer type airplane owners with gas engines. Hand one of these turbo JetA water cooled engines to your mechanic and ask him “how much” to install it on your Cherokee.
No engine mount, no STC, no prop, no support in the field, it’s 60 pounds heavier than air cooled Lyc, it also needs the weight/drag of a radiator. Unless it’s free then a conversions would be double the cost of a standard engine replacement. And then try finding Jet-A or sustainable fuels at small airfields….
I love it but AJF brings up valid points and concerns but this may be the beginning of a new line and has promise to keep GA alive just a little longer.