Pratt & Whitney PW4000-94 Reaches 35-Year Milestone

Pratt & Whitney’s PW4000-94 engine has reached its 35th year in operation with more than 150 million flight hours logged. Powering aircraft including the Boeing 747/767, MD-11, Airbus A300/310 and the KC-46A, the PW4000-94 was the first model in Pratt & Whitney’s high-thrust engine family for large aircraft. The 94-inch engine can offer between 52,000 and 62,0000 pounds of thrust.

“This milestone is a testament to the PW4000-94-inch engine’s legacy of reliability and performance,” said Bernie Zimmerman, Pratt & Whitney vice president for operational commercial engines. “The 94-inch offers excellent operational flexibility and fuel economy and lower noise versus the competing engine. It’s an engine that’s been proven on a variety of applications—passenger, cargo, and military.”

More than 2,500 PW4000-94 engines have been delivered since the model entered service in 1987. According to Pratt & Whitney, over 55 percent of the PW4000-94s in service are used in the cargo industry. The company noted that the engine model is used by over 70 operators in 30 countries.