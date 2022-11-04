United Launches Maintenance Tech Apprenticeship Program

United Airlines is launching an in-house apprenticeship program designed to help grow its pipeline of aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs). Called Calibrate, the 36-month program is a “joint effort between United, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Federal Aviation Administration.” According to United, Calibrate was designed as a full-time, paid apprenticeship offering both on-the-job and classroom training to help apprentices “gain the skills and knowledge required to test for and obtain their A&P Certificate.”

“Calibrate is a great opportunity for people who are interested in pursuing a rewarding career as an aircraft technician but don’t have the resources or support they need to attend traditional technical schools or colleges,” said United vice president of line maintenance Rodney Luetzen. “This program will provide life-changing opportunities, help to diversify our workforce and give us access to an even bigger pool of talented, qualified, motivated people.”

United says it is aiming to train over 1,000 people at around twelve locations via Calibrate by 2026. The first Calibrate class is set to being next week in Houston, Texas, with the second scheduled to start in early 2023. The airline is expected to begin accepting external applications for the program early next year.