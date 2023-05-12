Polls & QuizzesPoll: Can A Fractional Charter Model Like Wheels Up Ever Be Profitable?By Editorial Staff - Published: May 12, 2023 Updated: May 13, 20230PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Poll: Can A Fractional Charter Model Like Wheels Up Ever Be Profitable?Poll: Can A Fractional Charter Model Like Wheels Up Ever Be Profitable? Yes, with luck and savvy management. Maybe, but odds are stacked against it. I don't see how. Expenses are too high. Even if it can, how can it be recession proof? Other Δ