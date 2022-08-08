Air Plains Services Offers New TRIG TX56 Nav/Com

WELLINGTON, KS (August 8, 2022) – Air Plains Services, a world leader in general aviation engine and avionics upgrades and an Authorized TRIG dealer, is now offering the new TRIG TX56 and TX57 stack Nav/Com unit.

“The availability of the TRIG Nav/Com gives aircraft owners and flight schools a second option in the current market for new units,” said Eric Papon, manager of O&M Services for Air Plains. “It provides a lot of functionality in a small package and integrates smoothly with almost any panel.”

Trig’s EASA and FAA certified TX56 and TX57 Nav/Com units are an ideal platform to update legacy avionics and at only 1.3 inches high, the unit saves valuable space while containing an impressive selection of practical features for any pilot.

The TX56 family of products is available with 8.33 kHz channel spacing or conventional 25 kHz spacing and 10-watt (TX56) or 16-watt (TX57) transmit power. The TX56A and TX57A are 760 channel radio versions (non 8.33 kHz for use outside Europe).

Features of the Nav/Com unit include a clear, bright display showing both primary and secondary frequencies along with airfield/VOR identifiers, and a ‘Push Step’ knob that allows the fastest change from 8.33 kHz to 25 kHz (TX56/TX57) or 25 kHz to 50 kHz (TX56A/TX57A) so you can tune the Nav/Com quickly while focusing on flying. The Dual Watch feature allows you to monitor two Com or Nav frequencies at the same time.

The radio has a ‘Say Again’ feature where a single button press replays the last radio transmission, ideal for student pilots.

Both the TX56 and TX57 will decode Morse, identifying VORs or ILS. The Nav receiver can monitor a second VOR which significantly enhances route navigation. This means that a standby VOR radial can be displayed in addition to the primary VOR, allowing the pilot to quickly calculate an accurate position fix.

The unit display features a graphical CDI (course deviation indicator) that allows the pilot to navigate without an external CDI. The TX56 also provides support for various display options, using a range of external cockpit instruments.

For more information about the new TRIG TX56 Nav/Com family or any of Air Plains products or services, call 1-800-752-8481 or +1-620-326-8904, or visit www.airplains.com.