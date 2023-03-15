Airpark Preferences Survey Open

A new survey is gathering information about the requirements and preferences of pilots seeking to live in a residential airpark of any type.

Responses gathered from this survey can be used by those in the aviation community to understand the airpark market, including fellow pilots, developers, and airport officials.

The anonymous survey does not request any personal data, and is not commercially affiliated. The survey results will be available to members of the aviation community.

Interested pilots may contribute at airparksurvey.com.