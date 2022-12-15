Desert Jet Adds the King Air 350i Turboprop to its Managed Fleet of Charter Aircraft

Desert Jet, the premier full-service business aviation company based in Greater Palm Springs, California, is pleased to announce the addition of a King Air 350i turboprop to its managed fleet of aircraft. The versatility and short-field capabilities of the King Air 350i complement Desert Jet’s managed fleet mix of Citation jets, providing charter clients with another exceptional option for their travel needs and growing demand for private aircraft.

The Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is the world’s most popular business turboprop. True to its iconic name, the aircraft rules the skies with legendary performance that includes more payload, greater range, and a quieter interior. It is unmatched in comfort, range, and efficiency in its class.

The pristine 2015 King Air 350i, based in Palm Springs, California, offers comfortable, spacious seating for eight passengers, with a maximum seating of nine. The interior baggage compartment can hold up to 10 bags with 71 cubic feet of space. At the same time, the exterior wing­lockers provide an additional 8.5 cubic feet of baggage space on each side – ideal for sporting equipment such as skis/snowboards, golf clubs/bags, hunting/fishing gear, and camping/climbing gear.

What sets the King Air 350i apart is its ability to get in and out of smaller fields allowing access to more airports. The aircraft includes a refreshment center and private lavatory. The high-definition cabin management system with WIFI offers plug-and-play access for laptops, smartphones, and digital media players.

“The King Air 350i is an excellent addition to our already impressive fleet of Wi-Fi-equipped business jets,” said Desert Jet CEO Jared Fox. “The versatility of this turboprop will benefit many of our clients wanting to travel to additional destinations near airports with shorter runways. As the demand for private flights increases, we look forward to growing an even more diverse charter fleet to meet the robust travel needs of our clientele.”

Now available for charter, Desert Jet’s King Air 350i turboprop aircraft offers private travelers an economical and mission-flexible option. To request a quote or to book this aircraft, chat with a charter specialist at (800) 381-JETS.

About Desert Jet

Desert Jet is a group of aircraft management, charter, maintenance, and FBO companies based in Palm Springs/Thermal, California (KTRM). Desert Jet is a full-service aviation company providing jet owners with turn-key management for their aircraft.

Desert Jet’s on-demand charter offers private flyers a smarter alternative to fractional aircraft ownership and expensive membership programs. Desert Jet is committed to safety and security and is ARGUS Platinum rated, Wyvern Wingman certified, and IS-BAO Stage 3 registered.

Desert Jet Maintenance is a Citation-specialized FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station offering scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance and repair services to a wide variety of aircraft.

Desert Jet Center is a world-class independent FBO serving the needs of the business and the general aviation community at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM). The new 32,500-square-foot executive facility features a modern terminal and the only temperature-controlled hangar in the entire Coachella Valley. Desert Jet Center is the CAA and CJP Preferred FBO at KTRM and is NATA Safety 1st certified and a designated NATA Safety 1st Clean location.

For more information about our services, visit www.desertjet.com or call (800) 381-JETS.