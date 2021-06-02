Phillips 66 Aviation Announces the Return of the WingPoints Giveaway

Phillips 66® Aviation is excited to announce the return of the “Great WingPoints Giveaway” promotion. Each time pilots use their Phillips 66 Aviation WingPoints® Rewards Card on valid fuel purchases between June 1 – Aug. 31, they and the FBO will be automatically entered to win various prizes.

The grand prize of 1 million bonus points will be awarded to one lucky cardholder and one WingPoints-participating FBO. In addition, the grand prize-winning cardholder and FBO will each be able to select one charity organization to receive 1 million WingPoints.

“We are thrilled to launch this promotion again to show our appreciation to the aviation industry,” said Lindsey Grant, Manager, Phillips 66 Aviation. “We received such a positive response to the last promotion that we have decided to make this an annual giveaway. We love rewarding our customers and are excited to give back to the nonprofit community.”

Throughout the promotion period, monthly, weekly and instant prizes will be awarded, as well as the grand prizes, for a total of 66 winners.

Pilots who participate in the WingPoints Rewards program can earn double points when they use their WingPoints card along with their Phillips 66® Aviation Wings® Card or Personal Credit Card.

The rewards program allows pilots to redeem points immediately for gift cards from leading retailers and restaurants – or for a prepaid Visa or Amex card acceptable at thousands of locations.

Phillips 66 is one of the largest refiners in the United States and a top supplier of jet fuels and avgas to private, commercial and military aviation. Our extensive network of refineries, pipelines and supply terminals translates into secure, cost-effective supply now and in the future. Phillips 66 Aviation supports the nation’s largest branded dealer network. Currently, Phillips 66 Aviation supplies jet fuel and avgas to a network of more than 800 Fixed Base Operations. For more information, visit www.Phillips66Aviation.com and like us on Facebook. Phillips 66 is a trademark of Phillips 66 Company or one of its subsidiaries.