Rock Your Wings! – SimVenture Oshkosh 2022

For the third consecutive year, PilotEdge hosts SimVenture Oshkosh 2022 on July 14-17. This flight simulation event allows pilots fly into Oshkosh, with actual Oshkosh air traffic controllers (volunteering thanks to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association), using a flight simulator.

SimVenture allows anyone with a home flight simulator and internet connection to experience the thrill, challenge, and excitement of the AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in. Run by actual Oshkosh air traffic controllers, this PilotEdge flight simulation event is the closest pilots can come to flying into Oshkosh—other than the real thing!

If you are planning to fly to EAA’s AirVenture this year, there is no better way to prepare than by flying it two weeks beforehand, online, along with the actual air traffic controllers who will be working the real show.

Even if you aren’t planning to make the real journey to AirVenture, enthusiasts who have always wondered what it would feel like to “rock your wings” along with thousands of other aircraft and fast-paced Oshkosh ATC should look no further than SimVenture!

SimVenture will be held on the PilotEdge online flight simulation network from July 14-17, 2022. Flight simulation pilots can participate using almost any aircraft type using Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020 and previous versions), Prepar3D or X-Plane. More than $2,500 in prizes are available to be won.

Just like flying to AirVenture, participating SimVenture pilots are required to review a “SimVenture Notice”, which mirrors the procedures sent out by the EAA for the real thing. The document covers everything flight simulation pilots need to know to participate in the virtual event.

Virtual pilots are invited to a SimVenture 2022 Notice Review Webinar hosted by Flight Simulation Association on July 9 at 2pm PDT (2100 Zulu). The webinar covers everything flight simulator pilots need to know to participate in this one-of-a-kind annual event. Register here.

For more information, visit bit.ly/SimVenture22 and pilotedge.net/SimVenture.

About Flight Simulation Association (FSA)

FSA is a community-driven organization connecting developers, simmers, and real-world pilots to make it easier to get started with home flight simulation. Providing resources, learning content, webinars, and discounts on top add-ons and simulation hardware, the association acts as a hub for the flight simulation community to explore the passion for virtual aviation. Anyone can join free www.flightsimassociation.com. FSA’s annual FlightSimExpo conference and tradeshow is scheduled for June 23-25 in Houston.