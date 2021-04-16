SierraTrax Launches Nationwide Scanning Network for Digitizing Aircraft Logbooks

Wichita, KS April 15, 2021 – SierraTrax announced today launch of its nationwide scanning network, which provides a secure route for aircraft owners and operators to convert their paper logbooks into digitized records and store them safely in SierraTrax’s cloud service. Through SierraTrax’s new Digital Aircraft Records solution, what can often be boxes of paper records can be professionally scanned and transcribed into SierraTrax. Using advanced AI, records including log entries, 8130 parts traceability forms, 337s, and handwritten logs, are automatically organized into relevant categories and made searchable. Users of the service can privately share and quickly search records by entering a simple keyword or date, allowing for easier inspection of records for Part 91 and Part 135 operations, as well as maintenance facilities.

“We are very excited to bring a secure scanning solution to our customers, which solves one of the largest hurdles in digitizing aircraft records,” says Jason Talley, CEO of SierraTrax. “The industry is asking for digital record keeping solutions and our platform already had the framework built-in for this. Our new Digital Aircraft Records service was the next logical step, and we are thrilled to be able to give our customers peace of mind knowing their aircraft logbooks are backed up and always accessible.”

Digital Aircraft Records, launching soon, will be available as a stand-alone service or add-on to a Maintenance Tracking subscription. SierraTrax will offer customized scanning and annotation packages, including access to their SOC 2 compliant nationwide scanning network. For more information on the SierraTrax scanning network and Digital Aircraft Records service, visit www.sierratrax.com.

About SierraTrax

Founded in 2017 by aviation entrepreneur Jason Talley, SierraTrax disrupted the aircraft maintenance tracking market by offering a simple, intuitive, and affordable maintenance tracking platform, at a fraction of the cost of their competitors. From individual aircraft owners-pilots, to corporate flight departments and Part 135 operations, SierraTrax customers enjoy an easy-to-use, modern interface developed with the end-user in mind. Committed to bringing needed intelligence solutions to the industry, SierraTrax is the only Textron Aviation recommended provider of maintenance tracking services that is also an approved solution for digitizing aircraft logbooks through the SierraTrax nationwide scanning network.

To learn more, visit www.sierratrax.com.