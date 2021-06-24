US Aviation Academy Hosts 2nd Annual Aviation Discovery Summer Camp

DENTON, Texas, June 24, 2021 – US Aviation Academy’s (USAA) 2nd Annual Aviation Discovery Summer Camp is taking-off at the Denton Enterprise Airport June 21 to 25 and July 12 to 16.

The summer camp gives high school students ages 14 to 18 the unique opportunity to explore the world of aviation, principles of flight, careers in aviation/aerospace and more. Students get hands-on experience in addition to the ground school. On the last day of camp, each student will have the opportunity to log their first flight in their logbook with a 45-minute flight in a Cessna 172 with a USAA Certified Flight Instructor.

It is USAA’s hope that the summer camp will inspire the industry’s much needed future generation of aviators, dispatchers, aircraft mechanics, and air traffic controllers by providing a real hands-on experience into the diverse world of aviation. Throughout the camp, guest airline speakers and aviation professionals will visit the students to speak about how they got to where they are and why they chose to have a career in aviation.

“Last year’s camp was so much fun and such a success,” said Erica Garland, Director of Admissions and Marketing. “We had several of last year’s summer camp students already complete their private pilot certificate.”

For those interested, there are a few open seats and scholarships still remaining for the July 12 to 16 session. The camp is held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at USAA’s Denton campus located at 4850 Spartan Drive. Denton, TX 76207. Families can register their students for the summer camp and pay the tuition in advance to save their spot. For more information or to reserve a spot now, please contact Erica Garland at egarland@usaviationacademy.com.

About US Aviation Academy:

US Aviation Academy has provided world-class professional flight training since 2006, offering accelerated professional pilot training to domestic students and contract international airline students. In addition to providing training for collegiate partnership programs and the United States Department of Defense, USAA offers FAA Part 141 training including Private, Instrument, Commercial and Certified Flight Instructor ratings. USAA has a fleet of over 120 aircraft and simulators, making it one of the largest flight training academies in the United States. USAA conducts flight operations out of Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO), Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport (KCXO), Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) and Hudson Valley Regional Airport (KPOU). USAA also offers Part 147 A&P training at the Denton campus for students pursuing a career as an Aviation Maintenance Technician.

If you would like more information about USAA, please visit https://www.usaviationacademy.com/