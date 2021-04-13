Wings247 ATO Selects Avsoft ATR72-500 Aircraft Systems Course

Wings247 ATO, an Approved Training Organisation (EASA) providing training to professional pilots and headquartered in Las Palmas, Spain, has awarded Avsoft International a contract for online pilot training.

Wings247 ATO is using Avsoft’s ATR72-500 aircraft systems and selected general subject online pilot courses for ground school theory pilot training to satisfy its requirements for conducting Type Rating training.

Director at Wings247 ATO, Ricardo Naval commented: “We are pleased to select Avsoft ATR72-500 initial course for ground school course theory. It provides an in-depth understanding of the aircraft systems operations and essential knowledge towards obtaining the Type Rating qualification.”

Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System (AvLMS) will be used to deliver the required training and to provide comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of pilot training and course structure.

About Wings247 ATO

Wings247 ATO is an aviation school with more than 40 years of experience in flight crew qualification offering Type Ratings for the ATR 42/72 and 737 NG. These aircraft are among the most used in the Canary archipelago where a growing number of airlines fly regular operations between the Canary Islands and the world. For more information, please visit www.wings247.com

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. When delivered through AvLMS, Avsoft’s proprietary LMS, courses can be viewed online or offline using Avsoft’s app for iPad and Android tablets, the Portable Classroom. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com