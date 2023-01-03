AIR eVTOL Completes First Transition Flight

Israel-based advanced air mobility (AAM) company AIR has announced that its AIR ONE electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) prototype has successfully completed its first full transition from hover to cruise flight. AIR reported that the aircraft was loaded to its maximum takeoff weight of 1100 kg (2425 pounds) for the flight and reached its “nominal” cruise speed. According to the company, it is now planning to move the majority of its operations to the U.S. for “further flight testing, development, and ongoing certification collaboration with the FAA.”

“It is thrilling to have reached this moment in our journey as we strive to build the foundation to make personal air mobility a reality,” said AIR CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut. “AIR is incredibly proud to play a role in the global AAM movement, and we’re looking forward and upward to 2024 when adoption of privately-owned eVTOLs takes flight.”

AIR says its eVTOL will cruise at 100 MPH with a top speed of 155 MPH, have a range of 110 miles and be capable of carrying a maximum payload of 550 pounds. The aircraft, which is being marketed personal rather than commercial use, is expected to have a zero- to 100-percent charging time of one hour. As previously reported by AVweb, AIR ONE finished its first series of hover tests last July.