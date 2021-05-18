Volocopter Introduces VoloConnect eVTOL

Urban air mobility aircraft (UAM) company Volocopter unveiled the design for its newest electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) at EBACE Connect on Monday. The four-seat, retractable gear VoloConnect is expected to have a range of 100 km (54 NM) and a top cruise speed of 250 km/h (135 knots). Volocopter is also developing the two-seat VoloCity eVTOL air taxi and VoloDrone heavy-lift drone.

“VoloConnect embodies the next dimension of our mission to offer affordable, efficient, and sustainable flight mobility solutions for cities around the globe,” said Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter. “Leveraging customer insights from our existing VoloCity and VoloDrone, VoloConnect’s capacity to support longer missions and higher payloads serves another strong growing market demand.”

According to Volocopter, the VoloConnect is designed to connect suburbs to cities. The company is aiming to have the aircraft certified under EASA’s SC-VTOL rule in the next five years. As previously reported by AVweb, Volocopter raised €200 million ($238 million)—which the company says will go toward the certification of the VoloCity and the launch of its first commercial routes—in its Series D funding round last March.