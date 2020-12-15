AEA Moves Convention To June

The Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) has pushed back the date for its annual convention due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Originally scheduled for March 15-18, the 64th annual AEA International Convention & Trade Show will now take place June 22-25, 2021. The event will be held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

“The health and well-being of attendees and exhibitors is our top priority,” said AEA President Mike Adamson. “In consultation with hotel and health officials in Dallas, we have decided to move the event dates to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccinations and for the possibility of fewer travel restrictions.”

According to Adamson, the organization is working with the host hotel to ensure that established protocols and guidance from the CDC and local government will be followed during the convention. Event registration has been extended until March 31, 2021, and all existing attendee registrations have been moved to the new date. As previously reported by AVweb, AEA’s 2020 convention was canceled due to COVID-19.