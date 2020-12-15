FAA Publishes AD On Superior Crankshafts

Some 257 four-cylinder Superior and Lycoming engines are now subject to a new airworthiness directive requiring crankshaft replacement within 25 hours. A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was published in February but the new AD goes into effect on Jan. 15, 2021. The engines include Superior’s own IO-360 and O-360s as well as certain Lycoming 360-series models that may have had the crankshaft installed as a replacement part. The AD lists specific serial numbers for the parts, which were delivered between 2012 and 2014.

According to the FAA, the AD “was prompted by three crankshaft assembly failures that resulted in the loss of engine power and immediate or emergency landings. The FAA is issuing this AD to prevent failure of the crankshaft assembly. The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in failure of the engine, in-flight shutdown, and loss of the airplane.” The accidents happened between March 2017 and October 2018, and all were in training aircraft.

The FAA says that crankshaft failures resulted from “residual white layer formation, also known as a compound layer, on certain crankshaft assemblies as a result of improper manufacturing by a third-party vendor.” Superior, however, disputed the FAA’s findings, saying that the cranks had proper material and heat treatment, and that the fatigue fractures noted in the three broken cranks were not consistent with a too-thick “white layer.”

“As supported by the reports, the FAA finds that white layer contributed to the early crack initiation and, on all failed crankshaft assemblies, exceeded OEM specifications,” the agency said. Superior also contended that the engines had been subjected to “misuse, abuse, or lack of lubrication,” but the FAA also rejected that argument.

Superior has not said what it will do for owners of the affected engines, nor is it clear that replacement crankshafts will be immediately available. In general, engine shops are reporting shortages of certain critical parts due to COVID-19 slowdowns. It’s also worth noting that the AD applies to certified aircraft and not, explicitly, experimental/amateur-built aircraft, which have been touched by the issue. However, most builders are expected to abide by the terms of the AD and seek replacement crankshafts even if they aren’t legally required to.