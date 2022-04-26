Aero 2022 Reconvenes As Europe’s Premier GA Expo

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe’s general aviation community reconvenes this week at Aero 2022 in Friedrichschafen, Germany, widely recognized as the most inclusive GA show on the continent. According to organizers, 633 exhibitors from 34 countries are participating in the show, which runs from April 27 to 30.

At a pre-show press conference today (April 26), Klaus Wellmann, CEO of the Messe Friedrichshafen exhibition center, said, “Aero 2022 starts with the best conditions to take off now with great international participation at a full site. Visitors can look forward to full trade show power with innovations, dates and program items.” Aero 2022 organizer Roland Bosch added, “In my opinion, it is the most important Aero since the great start of the trade fair more than 40 years ago.”

Developers of alternative-powered aircraft take the spotlight at Aero 2022, including Hoerselberg-Hainich-based Flight Design General Aviation, whose developmental F2e is an electrically powered version of the F2, which was certified by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) in December 2021. On the eVTOL front (electric vertical takeoff and landing), the eMagic Aircraft from Grafschaft near Bonn made its public debut last November and will be on show at Aero 2022.

Rolls-Royce Electrical’s motto, “Powering new ways to fly,” spearheads its electric portfolio for advanced air mobility, personified by urban air mobility and electric commuter aircraft. Rolls-Royce participates in the U.K. government-funded ACCEL project, as well as the hybrid-electric Tecnam P2010, along with partners Tecnam and Rotax under the EU-funded “H3PS” project.

Waving the hybrid technology banner, H2FLY, a spinoff from DLR (German Aerospace Center), is showing its four-seater HY4, powered by hydrogen-electric power. On April 13 the aircraft reached a record altitude of 7,230 feet flying from Friedrichshafen.

Representing more current GA technology, Textron Aviation of Wichita, Kansas, marks its 95th anniversary this year. Textron controls the Cessna Aircraft, Beechcraft and Hawker brands, serving customers in more than 170 countries around the world.