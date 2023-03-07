AirVenture 2023 To Host Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is planning to continue its tradition of coordinating a flight to honor Vietnam War veterans at its annual AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention this summer. Now in its ninth year, AirVenture’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight flies 100 veterans to Washington, D.C. to tour war memorials for a day. The flight will be organized by Appleton, Wisconsin-based non-profit Old Glory Honor Flight using an aircraft and flight crew provided by American Airlines.

“The Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight is traditionally one of the best events of AirVenture week and this year is fitting as part of our ‘Vietnam Remembered: 50 Years Later’ schedule of activities,” said EAA vice president of communities and member programming Rick Larsen. “We are proud to produce an event that honors what Vietnam veterans did for this country and be able to provide them an experience of a lifetime.”

The 2023 Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight will depart from Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on the morning of Friday, July 28. It is scheduled to return at the end of the Friday afternoon air show where veterans will be welcomed by attendees. EAA’s 70th annual fly-in convention will take place July 24th through 30th at OSH.