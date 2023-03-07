Avidyne, IS&S Introduce Helix Integrated Flight Deck

Avidyne and Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) have officially unveiled their new Helix integrated flight deck for turbine helicopters. Aimed at operators looking to modernize legacy helicopters, Helix pairs IS&S’s 10.4-inch flat-panel displays with Avidyne’s Helios flight management system. It features large-format flat panel displays, 3D Synthetic Vision, electronic charts, ADS-B weather and traffic and satellite-based augmentation system/localizer performance with vertical guidance (SBAS/LPV) capability.

“Avidyne and IS&S have put together a solution that is designed and targeted to extend the life of the large number of legacy helicopters still in operation, including the S-76C++, the Blackhawk, the AW109 and more,” said John Talmadge, Avidyne vice president of worldwide sales. “We are excited to be working alongside IS&S to develop Helix, which will give new life to these airframes at a cost that won’t break the bank, and that provides operators a whole host of new capabilities while dramatically improving reliability and dispatchability.”

Offered in single- and dual-pilot configurations, Helix will initially be available as a retrofit for the Sikorsky S-76C++. The IS&S displays used for the system will include built-in symbol generators, high resolution XGA multi-color active-matrix LCDs, a 6-by-8-inch viewing area with an 80-degree viewing angle, NVIS compliant display lighting and a non-glare, anti-reflective display surface. According to Avidyne, pricing for Helix will be announced following completion of integration work and certification, which is expected later this year.