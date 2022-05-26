AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 Notice Released

With the annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention around the corner, the organization has released the notice covering arrival and departure procedures for those flying to the show. EAA highlighted that the document features several changes this year starting with an official name change from a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) to a Notice by the FAA. Other changes include decommissioned VORs RFD and MBL, changes to several IFR routings and aircraft camping no longer being allowed at Appleton International Airport (ATW).

“The most essential information for any pilot flying to Oshkosh involves reading and thoroughly understanding the 2022 AirVenture Notice to ensure safe operations on arrival and departure,” said Sean Elliott, EAA vice president of advocacy and safety. “Although the designation may have been changed by the FAA, the document still states the official requirements and expectations for pilots. We also urge all pilots to log appropriate cross-country time prior to their trip to Oshkosh so they have the proficiency and confidence to fly safely.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 will take place from July 25th through 31st at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The associated Notice will be in effect from 12 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 21, until 6 a.m. CDT on Monday, Aug. 1. EAA plans to host a webinar on June 22 at 7 p.m. Central Time regarding the changes to the 2022 Notice and flying to the event in general.

The 2022 AirVenture Oshkosh Notice can be downloaded on EAA’s website at https://www.eaa.org/airventure/eaa-fly-in-flying-to-oshkosh/eaa-airventure-oshkosh-notam.