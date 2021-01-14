DeLand Flyway To Highway Event Cancelled

Organizers of Florida’s DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase (DSAS) have announced that their Flyway to Highway event has been cancelled. The one-day fly-in was co-sponsored by Tesla and scheduled for Jan. 30. In addition to Tesla test drives, the free event would have included an outdoor pancake breakfast hosted by EAA Chapter 635 and a variety of sport aviation-oriented exhibitors.

“Unfortunately, the January 30th [event] was cancelled yesterday,” show organizers posted on Facebook. “We will miss seeing you, but now we turn our attention and excitement to #DSAS21 [the 2021 DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase] in November.”

Flyway to Highway was planned as an interim event following the COVID-19-related postponement of the fifth annual DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase. As previously reported by AVweb, the showcase, originally scheduled for November 2020, was first pushed back until January before being postponed until Nov. 11-13, 2021. DSAS, which is held annually at DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED), focuses on experimentals, homebuilts, light sport aircraft and ultralights.